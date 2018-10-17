Floyd Mayweather on Possible Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight: 'Oh We Fighting!'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has already fought Conor McGregor in the ring, and now, he has his sights set on another UFC star.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0-0) defeated McGregor (21-4-0) for the lightweight title at UFC 229 on Oct. 6. Afterward, Nurmagomedov called out Mayweather for a fight—and Money is in, via TMZ Sports:

"Oh, we fighting!" Mayweather told TMZ Sports. "I'm my own boss. So I can't say what's going on on Khabib's end. But, on my end, we can make it happen."

He previously took to social media to let television networks know that something could be brewing:

Mayweather made it clear that any potential would come in the ring, not the Octagon. In his eyes, Nurmagomedov challenged him, meaning he should be willing to cross over if he truly wants the smoke.

"Let's go Floyd, we have to fight now," Nurmagomedov said. "50-0 vs. 27-0, two guys who never lose. Let's go. Why not? Because in the jungle, there's only one king. Of course, I'm the king because he can not drop McGregor, but I drop him easily. Let's go."

Mayweather came out of retirement last August to fight McGregor in a star-studded clash that created no shortage of hype. The Notorious hung tough in his boxing debut, but ultimately, Mayweather won via TKO in the 10th round.

That result pushed Mayweather's career record to a perfect 50-0. He immediately retired after the fight.

The 41-year-old Mayweather, though, is more than willing to return to fighting and take on Nurmagomedov, especially since it means Money can cash in once again. He believes he'd easily get a nine-figure payday and would get $100 million more than he did for the McGregor fight. According to Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, Mayweather made $275 million for his showdown with McGregor.

Both Mayweather and Nurmagomedov appear to be interested in a fight, but finding a location could prove problematic. Nurmagomedov told Mayweather on Instagram that he will not fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, which Mayweather calls the "fighting capital."