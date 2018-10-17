Juventus Reportedly Targeting Future Transfer for Barcelona Defender Jordi Alba

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly targeting a future transfer for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba when his current contract with the Catalan giants expires in June 2020.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport), the Serie A side would like to bring in Alba, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen and Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic as free agents.

Alba will be 31 by the time his deal ends, and Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring his situation in Spain, per the report.

Alba is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in Europe. He is solid in defence and an important part of the Barcelona attack with his pace down the flank and delivery into the penalty area:

He's told TV3 (h/t Didac Piferrer at Marca), he'd like to stay at Barcelona "all my life and I really hope that I can retire here."

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has given an update on Alba's contract renewal situation, per Sport (h/t Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness).

"We are very pleased with Jordi," he said. "We want him to continue. We will talk with him and his surroundings, but is not a necessity that we have because he has two more years of contract."

Alba's agent, Vicente Fores, said in May the defender has already been waiting a long time for a new contract, per Sport (h/t Sam Marsden at ESPN FC):

"Raul Sanllehi was still at the club when they told us not to worry, that they were going to call us to renew. But we are still waiting.

"It's been a year and a half now. We don't understand anything, maybe it's normal for Barca or maybe they're not happy with the performances of a player included in FIFA's XI and who is the defender with the most assists in European football."

There's no sense that Alba is unhappy at Barcelona. He is a key member of the team, and the club have no other recognised left-back in the squad after Lucas Digne's summer move to Everton.

Alba has been at Barcelona since moving from Valencia 2015 and has won the UEFA Champions League, four La Liga trophies and Copa del Rey in a glittering career with the Catalan giants.

If he were to become available he would attract plenty of interest, but while Barcelona appear in no rush to renew his contract, it's highly unlikely they would allow such a key player to run down his deal.