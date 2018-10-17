Josh Allen Doesn't Need Elbow Surgery 'At This Point,' Derek Anderson to Start

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that recently signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start over Nathan Peterman in Sunday's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts while starter Josh Allen recovers from an elbow injury.

McDermott added there's a "chance" Allen, who's listed as week-to-week with no immediate plans for surgery, returns during the 2018 NFL season, but he didn't want to make any "crystal ball" predictions about the rookie's future availability, per Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.

