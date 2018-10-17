Josh Allen Doesn't Need Elbow Surgery 'At This Point,' Derek Anderson to Start

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is tended to by the training staff in the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that recently signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start over Nathan Peterman in Sunday's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts while starter Josh Allen recovers from an elbow injury. 

McDermott added there's a "chance" Allen, who's listed as week-to-week with no immediate plans for surgery, returns during the 2018 NFL season, but he didn't want to make any "crystal ball" predictions about the rookie's future availability, per Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.

                 

