Alessio Romagnoli Admits English Offers, Manchester United Reportedly Interested

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has said he was offered the chance to move to the Premier League in the summer amid rumours Manchester United are reportedly lining up a January offer for the player.

According to Coral Barry of Metro, the Italy international said he could have transferred to England before signing a new deal at the San Siro:

"The renewal? A logical choice. I am fine with my teammates, with [Gennaro] Gattuso, with the fans. There were offers from the Premier League, but I feel at home here.

"I debuted against Milan in Serie A. Maybe it was my destiny. I like Milano, I only miss the sea of Neptune, maybe I will hang a picture of it in my room.

"Milan will win again. It is a solid club which will fight for the Champions League and go on in the Europa League. What has changed?"

