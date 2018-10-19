Each Top Free Agent's Likely Suitor Who Would Be a Nightmare Fit

0 of 10

Harry How/Getty Images

We've already highlighted the best landing spot for some of the top upcoming MLB free agents.

Now it's time to look at the opposite end of the spectrum, as we name the worst possible landing spot for the top players set to hit the open market.

Whether it's a poor track record at a specific ballpark, a poor fit from a roster standpoint or something else, each of these potential destinations has at least one notable strike against it.

Only teams that are expected to be a suitor for a player's services were included, though that's still largely speculative at this point.

For now, let the following serve as a cautionary tale.

Until he makes a decision on his opt-out clause, Clayton Kershaw can't be officially considered a free agent, so he was not included here. Charlie Morton also deserves to be mentioned among the elite of this year's free-agent class, but his age (34) and destination requirements limit his potential landing spots enough to exclude him from this exercise.