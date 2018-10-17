Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and More Warriors Talk Where They Keep Title Rings

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Before receiving their championship rings ahead of the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, several Golden State Warriors players and personnel divulged where they keep their other title rings.

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami spoke with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as head coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and owner Joe Lacob, among others.

Most said they keep their rings in a safe, including Durant, although he wasn't initially sure when first asked: "Where is my s--t? Oh, it's in a safe somewhere. Probably in Malibu."

Lacob also keeps his rings in a safe out of fear that they could be stolen otherwise:

"They're in the safe. You can't really leave 'em on the display case, somebody might take one. So I have them in my home office, where I have a lot of Warriors stuff. I have a big display case where I have replicas of the championship trophies.

"But the rings, I just put in the safe. I don't wear 'em. If I go give a presentation somewhere, I will wear it for that—for show. And people like to see it, you know, if you give a speech."

Thompson's concerns are similar to Lacob's, which is why he keeps his rings somewhere people may not think to look: "My parents' house. Hey, I don't want people to know where I keep them. I might get robbed!"

Curry took things one step further by declining to give even the slightest clue where his three rings reside: "I can't tell you that. I've got both of them together, and I'll have the third one with it. But I don't really wear 'em."

The common thread between most Warriors is they either rarely or never look at or wear their championship rings.

Many suggested that may change as they get further removed from the incredible run of success they're enjoying, but there isn't an obvious end in sight.

Golden State is heavily favored to win its third championship in a row and fourth in five years, per OddsShark, which means those associated with the team may have to make even more room for another ring in the not-too-distant future.