FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Romelu Lukaku, James Rodriguez Featured in TOTW 5

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku and Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez have been rewarded for fine performances during the international break with inclusions in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 5.

Manchester United man Lukaku shone for his country against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, netting a brace in a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich man Rodriguez scored a wonderful goal and set up another in his team's 4-2 triumph over the United States.

Elsewhere, Juventus have two representatives in the XI in the form of Wojciech Szczesny and Alex Sandro, who each performed well for Poland and Brazil, respectively.

EA Sports posted the team in full on Wednesday:



Lukaku, Rodriguez Excel in International Break

Both Lukaku and Rodriguez have had tough starts to their season with their clubs. Each appeared liberated on the international stage, though.

For the former, the Belgium jersey appears to bring out his best, and on the back of a fine FIFA World Cup, Lukaku continued his goalscoring pedigree against the Swiss.

When he's on home soil, the United man is a potent force:

Rodriguez has been a rotation option for Bayern this season, who have struggled to assert their usual dominance in the Bundesliga. However, for his country, he remains the main man.

He offered a reminder of that against the United States, orchestrating a fine victory for Colombia and capping his display with this gorgeous goal:

Rodriguez and Lukaku are the highest-rated players in the squad, with new marks of 89 and 88, respectively. Sandro is boosted up to 87 following his goal for Brazil against Saudi Arabia.