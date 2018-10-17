FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Romelu Lukaku, James Rodriguez Featured in TOTW 5

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Romelu Lukaku, James Rodriguez Featured in TOTW 5October 17, 2018
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku and Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez have been rewarded for fine performances during the international break with inclusions in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 5.
Manchester United man Lukaku shone for his country against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, netting a brace in a 2-1 win.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich man Rodriguez scored a wonderful goal and set up another in his team's 4-2 triumph over the United States.
Elsewhere, Juventus have two representatives in the XI in the form of Wojciech Szczesny and Alex Sandro, who each performed well for Poland and Brazil, respectively.
EA Sports posted the team in full on Wednesday:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
🗣️ It's #TOTW 5 featuring 89 James Rodríguez 🇨🇴, 88 Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪 & 87 Alex Sandro 🇧🇷 #FUT #FIFA19 https://t.co/2oEfKAALZW
Lukaku, Rodriguez Excel in International Break
Both Lukaku and Rodriguez have had tough starts to their season with their clubs. Each appeared liberated on the international stage, though.
For the former, the Belgium jersey appears to bring out his best, and on the back of a fine FIFA World Cup, Lukaku continued his goalscoring pedigree against the Swiss.
When he's on home soil, the United man is a potent force:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Romelu Lukaku has now scored 2+ goals in 8 of his last 18 games for Belgium: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Gibraltar ⚽️⚽️ vs. Mexico ⚽️⚽️ vs. Saudi Arabia ⚽️⚽️ vs. Costa Rica ⚽️⚽️ vs. Panama ⚽️⚽️ vs. Tunisia ⚽️⚽️ vs. Iceland ⚽️⚽️ vs. Switzerland *Brace* yourself… https://t.co/3PtKlciaXR
Rodriguez has been a rotation option for Bayern this season, who have struggled to assert their usual dominance in the Bundesliga. However, for his country, he remains the main man.
He offered a reminder of that against the United States, orchestrating a fine victory for Colombia and capping his display with this gorgeous goal:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
Can't stop watching 😍 @jamesdrodriguez 🇨🇴 #FCBayern #MiaSanMia https://t.co/lgIWqIg3Kg
Rodriguez and Lukaku are the highest-rated players in the squad, with new marks of 89 and 88, respectively. Sandro is boosted up to 87 following his goal for Brazil against Saudi Arabia.
