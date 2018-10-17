Bruce Buck Says Chelsea Will Do All They Can to Convince Eden Hazard to Stay

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has said the Blues will do all they can to convince Eden Hazard to stay at the club.

Speculation about Hazard's future at Stamford Bridge has been ramped up in recent weeks, with the Belgium international revealing he is undecided about whether he wants to remain at Chelsea or make a "dream" move to Real Madrid in the future.

Buck assured Chelsea fans that the club will be doing everything possible to ensure Hazard sticks around for a while yet, per beIN Sports (h/t the Evening Standard).

"Every Chelsea fan in London and around the world loves Eden Hazard, and he's not only a great footballer but I think he's a wonderful lad," he said. "We want him to stay and we will do what we have to do to entice him to stay."

