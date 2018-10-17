Sergio Ramos Posts Twitter Video of Incident Involving Raheem Sterling

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spain captain Sergio Ramos posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday that appears to show he didn't stamp on Raheem Sterling during his country's match with England.

The incident involving the pair took place in the UEFA Nations League on Monday after Sterling went down after contact on the edge of the box. Ramos then walked in the direction of the Manchester City man, who appeared to be in pain.

However, the Real Madrid icon sought to absolve himself of any wrongdoing by sharing this clip on social media:

Per Jonathan Spencer of the MailOnline, while the moment is not something that was focused on by broadcasters, fans on social media suggested Ramos had trodden on the England man.

Both players played their part in what was a thrilling game, as the Three Lions eventually won 3-2 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Sterling netted twice in the first half either side of a Marcus Rashford strike to put England 3-0 up at the break. Spain launched a fightback in the second half but were unable to recover parity, despite Ramos' late header cutting the deficit to just one.

Afterwards, the 32-year-old defender had high praise for England, who became the first team to beat La Roja in a competitive home game since 2003:

While Ramos didn't appear to make contact with Sterling in this instance, he is renowned for bending the rules in an attempt to gain an advantage or anger opponents.

As a result, he often finds himself in trouble with officials:

In May, he infuriated Liverpool supporters in the UEFA Champions League final after tangling with Mohamed Salah, who was then forced to leave the game with a shoulder problem. Los Blancos went on to win the match 3-1.