Manchester United, Anthony Martial Reportedly Close to 5-Year Contract Extension

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly believe contract talks with Anthony Martial are about to come to fruition, and the France international will soon sign a new five-year deal.

According to Metro's Sean Kearns the two sides were previously close to an agreement in November of last year, but Alexis Sanchez's arrival complicated matters. Martial's agent said his client wanted to leave during the summer, but this was supposedly done to "accelerate contract negotiations."

The report also stated manager Jose Mourinho contemplated selling Martial but his "encouraging" form convinced the board not to. The new deal would also raise questions about Mourinho's future, as the Special One wanted to use funds of a sale to bring in a new winger.

Martial is in the last year of his current deal, but his contract contains a clause for a one-year extension the Red Devils could trigger if the negotiations go nowhere.

The 22-year-old former AS Monaco man has started just three Premier League matches so far and has contributed a single goal in the 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Here is a look at that goal:

While Kearns described his start to the season as "encouraging" others would disagree. James Ducker of the Telegraph believes he has flashed his tremendous potential but continues to struggle, and he doubts whether it's all down to Mourinho:

The United boss has mostly used Martial as a winger, a position he has gradually shifted toward during his time at Old Trafford. At Monaco his best performances usually came when he played as a central striker, but at Old Trafford those spaces have been taken up by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku in the past few seasons.

Per the report, Luke Shaw's new deal is the current priority for the club, and the focus will shift to Martial and David De Gea once those negotiations conclude.