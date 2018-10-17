Josep Maria Bartomeu Says Barcelona Open to Signing a Defender in January

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said the club are considering improving their defensive options in the January transfer window following a spate of injuries.

While the Blaugrana signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla in the summer, at the moment he and Gerard Pique are the only fit senior centre-backs available to manager Ernesto Valverde. Thomas Vermaelen is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury, while Samuel Umtiti has a long-term issue.

When asked about the problems at the back, Bartomeu said that while they are part of the game, they may look for reinforcements in January, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"Well, injuries happen all of the time in football.You have to deal with it. These two centre-backs got injured, so we are now a little thinner at this position. Even so, Pique and Lenglet are both there and ready to cover well.

"A new defender? Well we always have our eyes open so let's see what we will decide to do in January. Injuries also allow younger players to play so you have to be able to cope with it."

Given the issues the team have had in the centre of defence it's not a shock to see Barcelona linked with a number of centre-backs in recent weeks.

According to Tomas Andreu of Sport, the Blaugrana are hopeful of being able to secure a deal for Ajax starlet Matthijs De Ligt, as the club have a strong relationship with the player's representative Mino Raiola.

Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror has also reported that Barcelona have an interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld. That's because he would be more attainable midseason, with a potential January deal for De Ligt regarded as "impossible."

One worry for Barcelona will be that their star defender hasn't been totally dependable as of late either, with Pique a long way short of his best:



However, the early signs from Lenglet, despite a controversial sending off in the 2-2 draw against Girona, have been positive to this point.

Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse commented on how well he performed in the recent 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League:

For Barcelona a midseason move into the transfer market may be needed if they're to challenge on all fronts again this year. While their list of defenders looks impressive on paper, Vermaelen is susceptible to injuries, Pique appears to be slowing down and Umtiti may be out until the new year per Sport (h/t Football Espana).

It means the club would have a big decision to make in terms of determining what type of centre-back they would like in the upcoming window, whether that be a player with potential or a defender they can plug in and play. Still, getting high-class options to come in during January will be a challenge.