Every Top NBA MVP Contender's Roadmap to Win the Hardware

1 of 6

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Two of the more common routes to the MVP probably aren't available to Kevin Durant.

Barring any injuries, the best-player-on-the-best-team distinction is tricky with two-time MVP Stephen Curry being one of four other All-Stars on the roster. And that same support likely prevents Durant from overwhelming with volume the way recent winners James Harden (scoring title), Russell Westbrook (triple-double average) and Curry (record number of threes) have.

Durant might not be a runaway winner under any of the typical criteria, so he must finish near the top in most of them. Remember, there might still be voters who feel he picked the easy route by joining the Golden State Warriors, which only makes this uphill climb even steeper.

"You know they're not gonna give me anything," Durant told 95.7 The Game at media day. "Even if it's on the fence, I have to be clear-cut better than everybody for me even to get a look."

Durant's first step toward the MVP is simple: Play at least 75 games, which he hasn't done since 2013-14. His counting categories are already limited by his supporting cast; he couldn't control the damage of a lengthy absence.

Next, he needs some type of statistical achievement to wow number-obsessed voters. A 50/40/90 shooting line where one of the categories isn't particularly close—maybe 55 percent on field goals or 43 percent from distance—might do the trick. He'd still need more numerical brilliance, though, like posting career highs in two of either rebounds, assists or blocks.

Finally, Golden State must race back to the top of the standings with 65-plus victories. That wouldn't be a massive boost on its own, but it's likely required to get Durant in the conversation.