Report: Josh Allen Expected to Miss At Least 2-3 Games with Elbow Injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will reportedly miss at least two to three games after he was diagnosed with a sprained elbow.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, the estimated timetable was provided after Allen received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews. The exam also revealed Allen is dealing with damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, but "there's no sense he needs Tommy John surgery," per Pelissero.

Allen suffered the injury during Buffalo's 20-13 Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans.

Nathan Peterman entered in relief, but he went 6-of-12 for 61 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which was a game-sealing pick-six with 1:23 remaining in regulation.

Peterman figures to be in line for starting duties with Allen sidelined, but his brief performances this season haven't inspired confidence. To date, he has gone 11-of-30 for 85 yards, one score and four picks.

The alternative would be starting Derek Anderson, who the Bills signed last week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported the Bills "have no intention to play" him, but he noted Anderson could be thrust into action in the event of an injury.

Anderson attempted eight passes last season as Cam Newton's backup in Carolina.