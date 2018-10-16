The Rock Explains How the Word SmackDown Started Being Used in WWE

The Rock Explains How the Word SmackDown Started Being Used in WWEOctober 16, 2018
With WWE celebrating the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Tuesday night, The Rock joined in on the fun from afar.
The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment explained the genesis of the "SmackDown" name, saying he was the first to introduce the word to WWE chairman Vince McMahon.
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Huge #SD1000 congrats to my @WWE family! Fun fact, in 1998, I said to @VinceMcMahon “I’m gonna use the word ‘Smackdown’ tonight in my promo”. He said what’s that mean? I said it means I’m gonna whup some ass. He belly laughed and said say it! The rest was history! #IfYaSmell 🎤 https://t.co/IVXI0WkkGl
Few stars were more synonymous with SmackDown when WWE added the show to its weekly lineup in 1999.
The word "SmackDown" didn't join popular vernacular until The Rock started using it during his first run with WWE from the late 1990s through the early 2000s.
The Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary formally recognized "SmackDown" in its 11th edition in 2007, a testament to The Rock's continued legacy in and out of the ring.
