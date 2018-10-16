Barcelona Reportedly Keen on January Move for Liverpool Centre-Back Dejan Lovren

Barcelona Reportedly Keen on January Move for Liverpool Centre-Back Dejan LovrenOctober 16, 2018
Dejan Lovren has emerged as a surprise target for La Liga giants Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window.
The Camp Nou club is looking for ways to compensate for a spate of injuries at centre-back, and has reportedly identified Liverpool defender Lovren as an option, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Adam Skinner of the Daily Express).
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde needs more options at the back while France international Samuel Umtiti and former Arsenal man Thomas Vermaelen deal with injuries.
Lovren would likely welcome interest from Spain's champions after he has found playing time increasingly hard to come by with the Reds. The 29-year-old ex-Southampton ace has made just two starts across all competitions so far this season and has yet to feature in the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been content to try different partners alongside the world's most expensive defender, Virgil van Dijk. Joel Matip and versatile 21-year-old Joe Gomez, who can also play full-back, have both featured more often than Lovren.
Even so, the Croatia international has never lacked confidence in his own ability:
B/R Football @brfootball
‘I am one of the best defenders in the world’ —Dejan Lovren, July 2018 Never forget. https://t.co/jqpBVHofaH
In fairness to Lovren, he has generally impressed when given chances recently. He was a standout performer when the Reds drew 0-0 with Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield earlier this month:
Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne
He may be clumsy, but Dejan Lovren was immense today. Some crucial challenges.
Lovren was also a thorn in City's side during the last eight of last season's Champions League:
SPORF @Sporf
🗣 "Dejan Lovren won't be able to cope with Man City's attack." 😂 😎 Dejan Lovren vs Man City: ✅ 100% Aerial Duels Won ✅ 100% Dribble Success Rate ✅ 100% Tackles Won ✅ 2 Successful Blocks ✅ 2 Interceptions ✅ 1 Clean Sheet 🐸☕ https://t.co/r1i28Oamvg
Lovren's ability to deal with City's short passing game could make him a useful fit in La Liga, a division where so-called 'tiki-taka' is still the dominant style of play. Barca would also benefit from Lovren's experience, as well as his aggression in the air.
Those qualities would ensure Valverde has excellent cover to call on behind Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. What Lovren wouldn't do is replace the pace Barca miss with Umtiti on the treatment table.
It might not be enough to deter the Blaugrana from trying to pull off another deal with a club from which they've signed several stars in recent years, most recently playmaker Philippe Coutinho back in January.
Barca could find signing another Liverpool player difficult, though, since Klopp may need Lovren. Van Dijk is dealing with rib injuries requiring regular injections Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman told Der Telegraaf (h/t Jake Polden of the Daily Mirror).
Having numbers underpinning a much-improved defence can help Liverpool maintain a genuine title challenge for the rest of the season.
