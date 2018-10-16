WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver Hired by Wizards as Assistant Coach

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Washington Mystics star Kristi Toliver has been hired as an assistant coach for player development with the Washington Wizards, according to NBA.com.

The WNBA All-Star will work on the back of the team's bench along with assistants David Adkins, Mike Terpstra and Maz Trakh. She previously worked as an assistant with the Wizards during the Las Vegas Summer League as well as during training camp.

Toliver has reportedly specialized in helping with the team's ball-handling, per Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site. Head coach Scott Brooks praised her contributions to the team:

"She’s done a great job. Like I said, she’s very talented. I’m excited about having her and continuing to get to know her and her strengths. We all want to be better every day, and she has that mentality, as I have that mentality. I don’t know everything. She doesn’t know everything. But we can learn some things together."

The 31-year-old follows Becky Hammon and Nancy Lieberman as female assistants on WNBA teams, although Toliver is the first one to be on an active WNBA roster.

The 10-year WNBA veteran averaged 13.9 points and 4.4 assists per game last year for the Mystics, earning her second All-Star selection while helping the squad reach the WNBA finals.

With the 2019 season not starting until May, Toliver can remain with the Wizards throughout the regular season before deciding whether or not to resume her playing career.