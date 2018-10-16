Von Miller on Playing the Cardinals in Week 7: 'We're Gonna Kick Their Ass'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Even at 2-4 on the season, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is confident heading into Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"I wouldn't say it's a must-win, but we gonna kick their ass though," Miller said Tuesday, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Athletic. "Make sure you put that up there. We're gonna kick their ass. They're gonna get our best this week."

The pressure is certainly on the Broncos going into Week 7 after four straight losses dropped them into third place in the AFC West.

While there have been expected question marks about Case Keenum and the offense, Miller's defense hasn't fared too much better. The once-dominant unit ranks 21st in the NFL with 25.7 points allowed per game, including 27.8 allowed during the recent four-game slide.

The good news is the schedule gets easier with the upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The 1-5 team ranks second to last in the league with just 13.7 points scored per game.

Denver is currently a two-point favorite, per OddsShark, but Miller seems to think his team will win by much more.