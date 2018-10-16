NBA MVP Odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo Most Popular Bet Ahead of LeBron James

NBA MVP Odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo Most Popular Bet Ahead of LeBron JamesOctober 16, 2018
The Greek Freak is officially the NBA MVP frontrunner—at least in the eyes of bettors.
Dave Mason of BetOnline passed along the most popular MVP bets, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (+425, bet $100 to win $425) raking in the most money heading into opening night. Kawhi Leonard (+1200) has received the second-most action, with LeBron James (+400) sitting in third.
It's fair to say the majority of bettors are riding the Milwaukee Bucks star heading into the season because of the negligible difference in odds between Giannis and LeBron. Leonard, more than likely, is drawing money because 12-1 odds are strong for the best player on a potential 60-win team.
Antetokounmpo's chances are plain as day for anyone to see. He's in his sixth NBA season and has posted exponential growth with each passing year. The goal for 2018-19 appears to be adding three-pointers to his arsenal, which he knocked down at a respectable rate during the postseason. If Antetokounmpo hits even a three or two per game at an acceptable clip, it'll only open up the more dominating aspects of his game.
Team wins will be key to Antetokounmpo's MVP hopes. The Bucks went 44-38 last season but underachieved. They hired Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach this offseason and should move into the 50-win range based on the coaching improvement alone.
"I had confidence, but I wasn't comfortable," Antetokounmpo told Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports. "I had Jason Kidd [coaching me] in the past. My second year, he told me not to shoot the ball. My third year, at the end he told me to shoot a little bit. In my fourth year he let me shoot it and in my fifth year he told me I had the green light. But I wasn't comfortable enough.
"It's hard. When you are not shooting the ball, it's hard to get it back. Mike Bud came to the team, he said, 'I need you to shoot the ball.' He said, 'I don't care if you miss it, make it, hit the backboard, shoot the ball.' It's weird. But that's extra motivation. I want to work hard on my three and that's going to make me a better player a year from now, two years from now. When I'm able to do what I do, get to the paint, get to the free-throw line and then shoot the open three, it's going to make me a better player."
LeBron is considered the other frontrunner after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. If he takes the Lakers from the high lottery to a top-four seed in the West, you'll be hard pressed to beat him. This is could be the last chance he'll have in his career to win an MVP; the narrative is in his favor.
Anthony Davis has a real shot at winning, but it would take a seismic individual effort and some unforeseen improvement from a shaky supporting cast.
B/R Staff Predictions for 2018