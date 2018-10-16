Manny Machado Says He Won't Be 'Johnny Hustle' Player Amid Criticism

Harry How/Getty Images

Nobody will ever mistake Manny Machado for Pete Rose, aka Charlie Hustle.

And Machado is fine with that.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has drawn criticism for not giving 100 percent on every play, but he doesn't plan on changing his playing style, as he told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

"There's no excuse for it, honestly. I've never given excuses for not running. I'm not hurt, there's no excuse, but I've been the same player. ... I've been doing this for eight years, I'm in The Show for eight years, I've done the same thing for eight years, I've been the same player.

"Obviously I'm not going to change. I'm not the type of player that's going to be 'Johnny Hustle' and run down the line and slide to first base and ... you know, whatever can happen. That's just not my personality, that's not my cup of tea, that's not who I am."

