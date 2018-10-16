Knicks News: Frank Ntilikina to Start over Rookie Kevin Knox

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will start Frank Ntilikina for the team's 2018-19 NBA season opener Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, head coach David Fizdale announced Tuesday, according to MSG Network's Rebecca Haarlow.

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov and ESPN.com's Ian Begley reported Ntilikina got the nod over 2018 first-round draft pick Kevin Knox:

"Most important thing I was trying to get out of it was culturally you've got to earn it," Fizdale said of his decision, per Vorkunov. "I don't think Kevin got to the point where he earned it more than Frank."

Knox was one of the Knicks' standout performers during the NBA Summer League, averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four appearances.

Ntilikina was the better player during the preseason, though. The second-year guard averaged 7.0 points, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals. Most encouragingly, Ntilikina hit three of his six three-pointers. Knox, on the other hand, was 3-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Knox is the more natural small forward. He's three inches taller (6'9") than Ntilikina, and Ntilikina's lack of shooting range (31.8 percent on three-pointers as a rookie) makes him best suited at point guard for the time being.

But the Frenchman is a good perimeter defender. He held opponents to 34.3 percent shooting on attempts from farther than 15 feet out, according to NBA.com. His defense will come in handy on the wing.

Kristaps Porzingis is still recovering from his torn ACL and Fizdale went on the record to say the Knicks' focus is largely on the 2019 offseason rather than this year. If Fizdale believes benching Knox and making him earn a starting spot is best for his development, then that should be the priority over putting out the team's flashiest lineup.