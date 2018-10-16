Vincent Kompany Says He Is Happy at Manchester City, Talks Possible New Contract

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has said he is not concerned about his contract situation at the Etihad Stadium.

The defender's deal at the club is poised to run out next summer, and while there's been no speculation about a possible exit for the Belgian, he could feasibly speak to clubs from overseas in January about signing a pre-contract with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

However, Kompany has said he is happy with life in Manchester and would be pleased to stay for a while yet, per Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail.

"First of all, the situation with City is very simple," he said. "I have an extremely good relationship with every single member of the club so there is absolutely no need for me to constantly go on about a contract situation. I am in a comfortable situation with good people and we will make the decision when it needs to happen."

Kompany also went on to say that he is happy with how he is performing on the field. Per Crafton, due to the injury problems that have plagued the player earlier in his career, the defender's minutes are being carefully managed by City coach Pep Guardiola and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

City were previously dependent on their skipper, and although he remains an excellent defender, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have all shown they can be high-class options for the Premier League champions.

Per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, while Laporte has been a regular in 2018-19, Guardiola has juggled his other players in defence:

Given just how susceptible Kompany has been to injuries in recent years, the reduction in his minutes may be be vital in prolonging his time at the top level.

Now 32, the former Anderlecht man may not be as dynamic as he once was. Even so, he reads the game well, is a vocal presence in defence and in a team that is built to keep possession of the ball, he distributes from deep with precision.

In addition, Kompany is one of the most popular players City have ever had, leading the team to three Premier League titles and three League Cup wins.

Kompany has also invested in the city of Manchester itself and last month launched an initiative to help reduce homelessness in the region:

For City it would make sense to keep Kompany around for some time yet, as it's evident he still has a lot to offer the club.

The Premier League leaders are clearly looking to the future with players like Laporte and Stones, who started together at centre-back in the recent game against Liverpool at Anfield. Even so, in the big matches to come this term, you feel Kompany will still have a significant role to play.