Ex-Aaron Hernandez Patriots Teammates Detail Mood Swings, Strange Conduct

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017 file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal in the 2012 deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Dr. Ann McKee of the CTE Center at Boston University presented the findings of her examination of Hernandez's brain on Thursday, Nov. 9. McKee says she could not say that Hernandez's behavior was a result of his severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. But she says Hernandez suffered substantial damage to several important parts of the brain, including the frontal lobe. Hernandez killed himself in April, while serving life in prison for murder. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Before New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was ever accused of murder, his former teammates noticed bizarre behavior in his daily life.

A six-part series by the Boston Globe went behind the scenes of Hernandez's life and detailed some irregularities seen during his NFL career.

"There would be swings where he'd be the most hyper-masculine, aggressive individual in the room, where he'd be ready to fight somebody in fits of rage," Patriots receiver Brandon Lloyd said of his one-time teammate. "Or he'd be the most sensitive person in the room, talking about cuddling with his mother. Or he'd ask me, 'Do you think I'm good enough to play?'"

Hernandez was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd before killing himself in prison in 2017.

Lloyd also said he received warnings about Hernandez from Wes Welker, who told him: "Just do your best to ignore it. Even walk away."

Hernandez had apparently threatened to "f--k up" Welker when he first joined the team.

Even before the Patriots selected him in the fourth round, there were rumblings about the tight end being an off-field problem.

"Scouts described him as a social misfit with a serious marijuana habit, and there were concerns about his possible ties to criminals in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut," Bob Hohler wrote.

Going to New England allowed him to stay relatively close to his friends with criminal records, whom he hired as assistants.

"I knew they were trouble," former Patriots linebacker Dane Fletcher, who was friends with Hernandez, said of the hometown friends. "Everybody kind of did."

Related

    Goodwin Long Jump Celebration

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodwin Long Jump Celebration

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

    Goodwin TD Got Packers Fan in Disbelief 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodwin TD Got Packers Fan in Disbelief 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Tale of Two Halves for Patriots Secondary vs. Chiefs

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Tale of Two Halves for Patriots Secondary vs. Chiefs

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Gronk Breaks Down Game-Breaking Catch After Win Over KC

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Gronk Breaks Down Game-Breaking Catch After Win Over KC

    Zack Cox
    via NESN.com