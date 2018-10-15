Doug Marrone 'Hopeful' Leonard Fournette Returns from Injury vs. Texans

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has missed his team's last two games with a hamstring injury, but head coach Doug Marrone is "hopeful" he will return Sunday against the Houston Texans, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

The team expects to know more about his status later in the week.

Fournette has appeared in only two out of six games this year due to the hamstring injury.

