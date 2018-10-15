Steelers Rip Vontaze Burfict for Hit on Antonio Brown, Call for Suspension

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not happy with Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Rinse, wash and repeat.

Burfict hit Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown near the head with an elbow during Pittsburgh's 28-21 victory Sunday. Brown was evaluated following the hit before he eventually returned.

"That's pathetic. The NFL has to do something about that," right tackle Marcus Gilbert said while suggesting Burfict should be suspended, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "A guy like that, going out there intentionally trying to hurt people, there's no need for that kind of playing in this league. It's sad. One of these days he'll grow up."



Fowler noted Brown called the play a "nasty hit."

