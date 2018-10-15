Cooper Kupp Reportedly 'Could Miss Some Time' After Knee Injury vs. Broncos

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Schefter spoke to a source who said the Rams believe Kupp "could miss some time" but don't have a specific time frame for how long they could be without the second-year pass-catcher.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.