Cooper Kupp Reportedly 'Could Miss Some Time' After Knee Injury vs. Broncos

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 14: wide receiver Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams is carted off the field with a knee injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 14, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. 

Schefter spoke to a source who said the Rams believe Kupp "could miss some time" but don't have a specific time frame for how long they could be without the second-year pass-catcher.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Raiders Seeking 1st-Rd Pick for Cooper

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Seeking 1st-Rd Pick for Cooper

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyreek Wants Fan Prosecuted

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek Wants Fan Prosecuted

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Todd Gurley Wants LaDainian Tomlinson's TD Record

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Todd Gurley Wants LaDainian Tomlinson's TD Record

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire

    Patriots Ban Beer-Throwing Fan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Patriots Ban Beer-Throwing Fan

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report