Cooper Kupp Reportedly 'Could Miss Some Time' After Knee Injury vs. Broncos

Cooper Kupp Reportedly 'Could Miss Some Time' After Knee Injury vs. BroncosOctober 15, 2018
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.
Schefter spoke to a source who said the Rams believe Kupp "could miss some time" but don't have a specific time frame for how long they could be without the second-year pass-catcher.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Raiders Seeking 1st-Rd Pick for Cooper