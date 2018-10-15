Patriots Fan Charged by Police After Tyreek Hill, Agent Called for Prosecution

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

A Patriots fan was charged with disorderly conduct after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus called for him to be prosecuted for throwing a beer on the wide receiver.

According to CBS Boston, the fan was identified as a 21-year-old man from Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Hill sped past New England's defense for a 75-yard touchdown in the late stages of Sunday's game, and a fan flipped him off and threw beer at him as he slowed down behind the end zone. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hill and Rosenhaus are discussing potential options against the fan with the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

"That type of behavior is unacceptable," Rosenhaus said. "Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted."

The Patriots responded to the situation as well and released a statement revealing the fan was identified and banned from Gillette Stadium. What's more, his information was given to law enforcement.

"My coach (Andy Reid) told me, 'Don't get emotional. Don't get mad about it because it comes with the territory,'" Hill said about the fan's actions, per Lauren Campbell of NESN. "I'm not mad at all."



Hill finished with seven catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the 43-40 loss.

The incident happened after his third touchdown, which, along with the ensuing extra point, evened the score at 40 in the final minutes before Tom Brady directed a game-winning field goal drive to clinch the victory.