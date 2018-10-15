Zlatan Ibrahimovic Surprises Thai Soccer Team Who Were Trapped in Cave on Ellen

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates his penalty kick goal during the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Seattle Sounders at the StubHub Center on September 23, 2018 in Carson, California. Los Angeles Galaxy won the match 3-0
Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to surprise the members of the Wild Boar soccer team who were trapped in a cave in Thailand earlier this year. 

"These kids, I thought I was brave, but these kids, this team is more braver than me and they show the collective teamwork and patience and belief in (each) other," Ibrahimovic said of the players (h/t Today's Scott Stump). "This is probably the best team in the world."

The Thai team was also recognized as special guests of Los Angeles FC ahead of their 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo on Friday.

Twelve members of the Wild Boar team and the coach were rescued from the northern Thailand cave in July by Thai Navy SEALs. They had spent more than two weeks in the cave after heavy rainfall in the area trapped them inside.

