Zlatan Ibrahimovic Surprises Thai Soccer Team Who Were Trapped in Cave on Ellen

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to surprise the members of the Wild Boar soccer team who were trapped in a cave in Thailand earlier this year.

"These kids, I thought I was brave, but these kids, this team is more braver than me and they show the collective teamwork and patience and belief in (each) other," Ibrahimovic said of the players (h/t Today's Scott Stump). "This is probably the best team in the world."

The Thai team was also recognized as special guests of Los Angeles FC ahead of their 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo on Friday.

Twelve members of the Wild Boar team and the coach were rescued from the northern Thailand cave in July by Thai Navy SEALs. They had spent more than two weeks in the cave after heavy rainfall in the area trapped them inside.