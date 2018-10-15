Zlatan Ibrahimovic Surprises Thai Soccer Team Who Were Trapped in Cave on Ellen

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Surprises Thai Soccer Team Who Were Trapped in Cave on EllenOctober 15, 2018
Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to surprise the members of the Wild Boar soccer team who were trapped in a cave in Thailand earlier this year.
"These kids, I thought I was brave, but these kids, this team is more braver than me and they show the collective teamwork and patience and belief in (each) other," Ibrahimovic said of the players (h/t Today's Scott Stump). "This is probably the best team in the world."
The Thai team was also recognized as special guests of Los Angeles FC ahead of their 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo on Friday.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Members of the Wild Boar Thai youth soccer team, who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks earlier this year, were honored by @LAFC at tonight's game. https://t.co/AkmbDTFdZZ
Twelve members of the Wild Boar team and the coach were rescued from the northern Thailand cave in July by Thai Navy SEALs. They had spent more than two weeks in the cave after heavy rainfall in the area trapped them inside.
