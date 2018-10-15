49ers vs. Packers Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night Football

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are expected to have an easy time with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, and oddsmakers believe many of their top offensive players will get into the end zone.

According to OddsShark, the Packers are 9.5-point favorites for the Week 6 game with an over/under of 46.5. Additionally, oddsmakers believe receiver Davante Adams is the most likely to score the first touchdown, followed by Green Bay teammates Aaron Jones, Jimmy Graham and Jamaal Williams.

