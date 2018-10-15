Fabio Capello Says Real Madrid Must Sign Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

FERRARA, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Mauro Icardi of FC Internazionale looks on during the Serie A match between SPAL and FC Internazionale at Stadio Paolo Mazza on October 7, 2018 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has said Los Blancos should sign Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi as soon as possible. 

The legendary Italian coach believes the Argentina international is perfect for the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Speaking to Radio Rai (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Capello advised his former club to capture the Nerazzurri captain "immediately."

"I am a fan of his," Capello said. "He is a specialist in the penalty area, as was Cristiano Ronaldo, and if you put three balls in the area he hits all three. If I were Real Madrid, I would sign him immediately."

Argentina's forwards Lionel Messi (R) and Mauro Icardi laugh during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires on October 8, 2017 ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Ecuador to be held in Quito on October 10. /
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Icardi has developed into a folk hero at the San Siro, with the former Sampdoria striker a huge favourite with Inter's supporter base.

The skipper started his career at La Samp after graduating through their youth system but soon moved to the Serie A powerhouse in 2013.

The clinical attacker has been banging in the goals since, and each year he is linked with a number of top sides searching for a predator.

Corriere della Sera (h/t Football Italia) reported Inter will offer the player a new deal to remain with them, as they attempt to tie Icardi to the Milanese team until 2023. The reported interest of Real has not been ignored in Italy, and Inter know they need to move fast to keep the striker in their arms.

FERRARA, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Mauro Icardi of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the Serie A match between SPAL and FC Internazionale at Stadio Paolo Mazza on October 7, 2018 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sab
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

According to the report, the forward's release clause becomes active at the end of the current season, allowing him a transfer away from Italy for €110 million (£98 million) during a two-week window in July 2019. A fresh season of goals would surely see a number of teams interested in him at such a price.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi recently compared Icardi to former Real hitman Gonzalo Higuain:

Icardi appears happy to play the hero for Inter, but if a team the size of Real come calling, he will be tempted to swap Italy for Spain.

The joint-holder of Serie A's Capocannoniere award scored 29 goals in only 34 league games last term, and he is ready to test himself in a better domestic competition.

Juventus' dominance of Italian football dictates Icardi may have to look abroad if he wants a genuine chance of winning trophies.

Real are seriously lacking in front of goal since Ronaldo's departure, but Icardi would find the back of the net with ease supported by Los Blancos' creative midfield.

