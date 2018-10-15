Alberto Moreno Reportedly Set to Leave Liverpool After Contract Talks Collapse

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Alberto Moreno is set to depart Liverpool on a free transfer after talks about a new deal ended in a stalemate.

Neil Jones of Goal reported conversations about the defender extending his stay at Anfield have "proven fruitless," and the Merseyside giants are ready to let the Spaniard exit without a transfer fee. Moreno's contract expires at the conclusion of the current campaign, ending a disappointing spell for the player since moving to the Premier League from Sevilla in 2014.

Moreno was a highly-rated emerging talent when he was signed from La Liga, as he forced his way into the Spain squad as a progressive left-back.

The 26-year-old had immense success with his club in Seville, winning the UEFA Europa League in 2013-14.

His form caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs, and Moreno made the switch to the Reds with great expectations surrounding his potential.

However, the Spaniard has failed to show the promise he conjured in his homeland, and he hasn't excelled during coach Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

The arrival of Andrew Robertson from Hull City in 2017 has further suffocated Moreno's first-team opportunities, with the Scot making the left-back berth his own.

Defender Adam Lewis has also progressed at Melwood, and the under-23 regular will be given the chance to shine after Moreno leaves.

Per Jones, Moreno would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new team outside of England on January 1, as he attempts to kickstart his flagging career.

At 26, the player has plenty of time and opportunity to reinvent himself, and his playing style was originally well received in the Spanish league.

Moreno made too many mistakes under Klopp, and his defensive attributes were found wanting after raiding forward to attack.

The pace of La Liga would help his natural game, and there will be a number of sides interested in his talent.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror) reported Barcelona could be contemplating signing the defender in January, as they attempt to find cover for Jordi Alba.

The potential Camp Nou move would be intriguing for Moreno, but the full-back desperately needs to join a team where he can grasp regular first-team opportunities.