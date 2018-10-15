Report: Chelsea Could Let Ruben Loftus-Cheek Leave on Loan in January

Chelsea are reportedly open to allowing midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave the club on loan in January but are not willing to sanction a permanent move.

According to Liam Twomey at ESPN FC, the 22-year-old has grown frustrated at a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge this season under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Arsenal, Everton and Crystal Palace have all expressed an interest in the midfielder, and a temporary move away looks the best option if his situation does not improve, per the report.

      

