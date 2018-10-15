Report: Juventus Want to Pair James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: James Rodriguez of FC Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on October 6, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Juventus could reportedly move for Colombian superstar James Rodriguez as the Italian champions look to reunite the forward with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo featured together for Real Madrid, as Los Blancos stormed to the La Liga title and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

Rai Sport (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Juve could swoop for James with the help of agent Jorge Mendes and kit sponsor Adidas, with the player completing a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 02: Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodríguez of Real Madrid areseen during a training session prior to The UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the National Stadium of Wales on June 02, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

James' time in Bavaria has recently turned sour, potentially opening the door for a switch to Turin.

The Old Lady has dominated the Italian landscape for many years, but they continue to re-enforce the depth of their squad as they chase Champions League glory.

Per Rai Sport, Juve will reportedly pay Real Madrid £62 million for James, with Adidas contributing towards the financial outlay.

James scored one of the goals of the season on Thursday, as the forward netted with a sumptuous curling effort as Colombia beat the United States 4-2 in Tampa, Florida.

FC Bayern US highlighted the strike on Twitter:

James recovered his lost form at Bayern last term, and he impressed as the club romped to another Bundesliga title success.

The player scored eight and assisted 13 times in the German league and Europe, as he proved to be back to his best at a huge club.

Italian football would be a stylistic fit for the 27-year-old, who has delivered success in Portugal, Spain and Germany.

Ronaldo and James displayed excellent chemistry when featured together, and the Colombian's creativity as a No. 10 would be appreciated by the global icon.

James Rodriguez of FC Bayern Munchen during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam at the Allianz Arena on October 02, 2018 in Munich, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Bayern have slipped to sixth in the Bundesliga after a brief crash of form, and the current transition could see James opt to find a new club in the summer.

There will be plenty of interest in the forward from the Premier League if he comes onto the market, but there's also the chance he could make a dramatic return to Real as they rebuild after former manager Zinedine Zidane's departure.

Related

    The Vital Importance of Moise Kean: Italy and Juventus' Future

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    The Vital Importance of Moise Kean: Italy and Juventus' Future

    Black & White & Read All Over
    via Black & White & Read All Over

    Modric: I Didn't Expect Ronaldo to Juve

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Modric: I Didn't Expect Ronaldo to Juve

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Ellen DeGeneres, Zlatan Meet Thai Team Rescued from Cave

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ellen DeGeneres, Zlatan Meet Thai Team Rescued from Cave

    ellentube.com
    via ellentube.com

    Seahawks' Jaron Brown Explains His Love for Willian & Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Seahawks' Jaron Brown Explains His Love for Willian & Chelsea

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard