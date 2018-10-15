Report: Manchester United Not for Sale Amid Saudi Crown Prince Interest Rumours

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are reportedly not interested in selling the club amid speculation of interest from the ruler of Saudi Arabia.

According to Kaveh Solhekol at Sky Sports, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, "one of the richest and most powerful men in the world," would like to invest in a major European football club.

Manchester United is valued at over £3 billion, but a sale would only be considered if an offer of at least £4 billion was tabled, according to the report.

       

