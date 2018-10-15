Report: PSG Eyed Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez to Replace Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 24: Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona celebrates 5-1 with Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Girona at the Camp Nou on February 24, 2018 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly considered Barcelona stars Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez as potential replacements for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer if Real Madrid made a move to sign them.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Roger Torello (h/t Jack Otway of the Express), PSG feared Real would make a move for one of their stars after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo and targeted the Barcelona duo as a result.

It's said the Parisian club pressured Barca and were prepared to spend a world-record fee on Coutinho, but Real made no such move.

                           

