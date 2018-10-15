Report: Scott McTominay Could Be Loaned Out by Manchester United in January

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could reportedly leave the club on loan in January and join either Leeds United or Aston Villa after falling out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho.

The Sun (h/t Mirror's Jack Rathborn) reported Mourinho is considering if McTominay would benefit from leaving the Old Trafford spotlight temporarily, with Championship clubs Villa and Leeds touted as destinations.

A move to Elland Road would give the Scotland anchor a chance to work under tactical guru Marcelo Bielsa, who has the Lilywhites third in England's second tier. Villa are dwindling by comparison and sit 15th, having just appointed Dean Smith as the successor to the recently fired Steve Bruce.

