Report: Scott McTominay Could Be Loaned Out by Manchester United in January

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Scott McTominay of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on August 10, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could reportedly leave the club on loan in January and join either Leeds United or Aston Villa after falling out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho. 

The Sun (h/t Mirror's Jack Rathborn) reported Mourinho is considering if McTominay would benefit from leaving the Old Trafford spotlight temporarily, with Championship clubs Villa and Leeds touted as destinations.

A move to Elland Road would give the Scotland anchor a chance to work under tactical guru Marcelo Bielsa, who has the Lilywhites third in England's second tier. Villa are dwindling by comparison and sit 15th, having just appointed Dean Smith as the successor to the recently fired Steve Bruce.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Wanted by Thierry Henry at Monaco

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Wanted by Thierry Henry at Monaco

    Tom Olver
    via Metro

    Ramsey Open to Joining Arsenal's Top Six Rivals 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ramsey Open to Joining Arsenal's Top Six Rivals 👀

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Egypt: Salah Injury Wasn't Faked

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Egypt: Salah Injury Wasn't Faked

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Mourinho Blames Pogba's Entourage for Issues Between Pair

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho Blames Pogba's Entourage for Issues Between Pair

    via men