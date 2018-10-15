Juventus Reportedly Scouted Manchester United, Barcelona Target Alex Grimaldo

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly scouted Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo earlier this month, but they could face competition for his signature.

According to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri watched the Spaniard during Benfica's 1-0 win over Porto, and he is a "longtime target" for the club, who consider him a potential replacement for Alex Sandro if he leaves Turin.

It's said Manchester United and Barcelona are also among those interested in him.

He performed well in front of the Serie A side's scouts, according to football writer Tom Kundert:

It's said Grimaldo is valued in the region of €35 million (£30.8 million).

Juve could benefit from their strong relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes, which they cultivated in the summer by buying his clients Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mendes also represents United boss Jose Mourinho and goalkeeper David De Gea, though, while Grimaldo came through the ranks at the Camp Nou, so it may not necessarily give Juventus a leg up on the competition.

Grimaldo has contributed five goals and 10 assists in 76 appearances for Benfica, who have won two league titles and the Taca de Portugal among other honours since his arrival at the end of 2015.

Injuries have been something of an issue for the 23-year-old, who ruptured his cruciate ligament back when he was playing for Barcelona B in 2013, and he has missed 39 matches for Benfica through injury, per Transfermarkt.

He's a talented player, though. As Scouted Football noted, he looks to be heavily involved in Benfica's passing moves and create chances for his side:

Grimaldo's time at Benfica has given him experience in the UEFA Champions League, too, and he impressed when Benfica played United last season.

He'd be a strong capture for Juve, United or Barca, particularly if he can stay fit. He missed six matches last term but was able to make 37 appearances in all competitions.

If he continues to impress with Benfica, it may only be a matter of time until he makes the step up to one of Europe's top leagues.