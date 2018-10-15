Liverpool Considering Changes to Anfield Redevelopment Plans

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has said the club are reassessing plans to redevelop Anfield to decide whether they need to be revised.

Moore spoke to Ian Doyle and Alistair Houghton of the Liverpool Echo to discuss the plans to extend the Anfield Road End, which already has outline planning permission valid until September 2019:



“We are looking at a range of options to ensure we have considered all aspects before making any decision. These include working up design, feasibility, cost, capacity and economic viability options.

“After that work is completed, and if there is a smarter design option that does not fit with the current outline planning permission, then we would submit another planning application.

“Only once we have completed this comprehensive process and come to a conclusion will it be the right time to move forward."

The first step taken by club owner Fenway Sports Group in redeveloping Anfield was to boost the capacity of the main stand, a project that took almost two years and increased the stadium to 54,000 seats.

But more than two years have now passed since that development was completed, and Anfield is selling out at that size. Moore signalled his intention to make Anfield a "year-round destination."

There's a little less than a year remaining on Liverpool's outline planning permission for the redevelopment, but it's possible the call to reconsider could be linked to the growth enjoyed under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Moore also addressed concerns raised by the local community, who had already complained about "noise, parking and anti-social behaviour" on matchdays.

The Anfield Road End project could only exacerbate that further. The Anfield Wrap recently discussed the reasons behind FSG's desire to continue development:

The Echo report mentioned talk of concerts and boxing matches being held at the newly developed venue, and promoter Eddie Hearn recently said he'd like to stage fights at Anfield, per TalkSport.

It may well be a case of bigger is better as far as players are concerned, and Gianluigi Buffon recently opened up on the impact an intimidating location—Anfield specifically—can have on a player, per ESPN FC:

Moore said the club was doing its part to tackle fears the local residents would be negatively affected by the redevelopment: "Our proposals not only support the city's ambitions, but showcase Anfield as a destination and will support local businesses and jobs in the area."

Liverpool have revived some of their former glory under Klopp, but it seems initial plans over how Anfield will help them continue to do so are to be revisited.