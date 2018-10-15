Eden Hazard Says He 'Will Leave on Good Terms' If He Moves on from Chelsea

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Eden Hazard says he will not force his way out of Chelsea and "will leave on good terms" if he departs the club.

According to Sky Sports, Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and it would be a "dream" for the player to join them.

However, he told Telefoot (h/t Sky Sports): "Chelsea were clear to me; I could not leave [in the summer]. I accepted it. Leaving or staying, I knew I was going to be happy. I do not regret at all. I will never clash with a club. If I leave Chelsea, I will leave on good terms."

