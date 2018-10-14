Tom Brady, Patriots Survive Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 43-40 Shootout on SNF

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season in Week 6.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes went toe-to-toe in an epic battle, but the New England Patriots outlasted the Chiefs in a 43-40 win Sunday night.

After Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown that—with the extra point—tied the game with three minutes remaining, Brady led a last-minute drive that ended in a Stephen Gostkowski game-winning field goal as time expired.

Brady finished with 340 passing yards and two total scores, while Mahomes had 352 passing yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Patrick Mahomes Hype Train Not Slowing Down Despite Inconsistent Game

As well as he has played throughout the season, the odds were against Mahomes going into this game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has feasted on young quarterbacks in his career, with starting quarterbacks under 25 years old entering with an 0-23 record in Foxborough, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In the first half, Mahomes looked like another victim of the difficult scheming.

The Patriots disguised blitzes and coverages and forced the quarterback into two bad interceptions:

He also uncharacteristically missed some wide-open receivers down the field.

There was a different look in the second half, however, as Mahomes started making incredible throws both on the run and in the pocket:

By the time he found Hill for the receiver's third touchdown of the game, it was clear the Patriots couldn't do anything to stop him.

Even with the early mistakes and stalls in the red zone, the Chiefs still put up 40 points on the road, as Mahomes showed on the national stage why the start of his career has been so exciting.

Considering this was still just his seventh career NFL start, there will likely be some more growing pains as the year continues. At the same time, the 23-year-old showed he can beat any game plan, and he will only get better.

This was his first loss as a starter, but everyone should come away impressed with his performance.

What's Next?

Both teams will face opponents coming off disappointing losses in Week 7. The Patriots will go on the road to face the Chicago Bears, a team that lost in overtime Sunday, while the Chiefs will host a Cincinnati Bengals squad that suffered a last-minute loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.