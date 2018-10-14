Raiders' Bruce Irvin After Seahawks Loss: 'I'm Going to Try to Make Some Babies'October 14, 2018
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The Oakland Raiders dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but football isn't everything.
Defensive end Bruce Irvin discussed his next move after he gets home:
Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN
Some possible personal perspective from #Raiders DE Bruce Irvin? "We lost, but I've got a beautiful wife I get to go home to, boy. I'm going to try to make some babies, man."
It's fun to win football games, but other activities outside the game can be enjoyable as well. Considering he has already won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, Irvin can focus on achievements in the rest of his life.
While fans might want to see players always focused on football, it's nice to see someone who has his priorities in order.
