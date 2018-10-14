Raiders' Bruce Irvin After Seahawks Loss: 'I'm Going to Try to Make Some Babies'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Bruce Irvin #51 of the Oakland Raiders looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but football isn't everything.

Defensive end Bruce Irvin discussed his next move after he gets home:

It's fun to win football games, but other activities outside the game can be enjoyable as well. Considering he has already won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, Irvin can focus on achievements in the rest of his life.

While fans might want to see players always focused on football, it's nice to see someone who has his priorities in order.

