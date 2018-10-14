Barcelona Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot Reportedly Considering New PSG Deal

VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly considering signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 side despite interest from a host of top clubs, including Barcelona.

The 23-year-old is out of contract next summer but could now decide to extend his stay with the French champions, according to L'Equipe (h/t Football Italia).

Rabiot has attracted interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City but will stay in Paris if he can agree a suitable financial package.

The Frenchman's agent and mother, Veronique Rabiot, has asked for an €8 million (£7 million) signing-on bonus. The midfielder also wants to become one of the club's best-paid players, per the report.

Rabiot would be an attractive option as a free agent. He's a young, talented midfielder who has already won four Ligue 1 titles during his time at PSG.

The youngster has already rejected four new contract offers from PSG. The club could be unwilling to meet his economic demands for financial fair play reasons, per Sport.

The club are trying other methods to try to convince Rabiot to stay, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Rabiot is one of three midfielders whom Barcelona are keen on signing in 2019, per Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness.

While Rabiot could be available on a free, Barcelona would need to invest heavily to sign either Paul Pogba from Manchester United or Frenkie de Jong from Ajax.

However, De Jong has voiced his frustration over speculation of a move to Barcelona and said he could remain at Ajax for some time, per Elf Voetbal (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"In the beginning it was fun and I felt very flattered by the stories around Barcelona, but after a while the questions about it got annoying.

"For the time being, I just stay with Ajax, at least another year and maybe two or three more years. I'm really enjoying myself here."

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants simply do not have the budget to bring in Pogba, according to Sam Wallace at the Daily Telegraph.

However, PSG will be keen to keep hold of Rabiot and avoid losing him for free. Manager Thomas Tuchel has said "he is essential to our approach," per RMC (h/t Michael Searles for MailOnline).

Yet his financial demands may prove problematic. The club remain under investigation by UEFA after the governing body reopened its investigation into the club's finances, per the Press Association (h/t The Guardian).