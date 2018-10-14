Report: Antonio Valencia to Leave Manchester United After Jose Mourinho Argument

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Antonio Valencia of Manchester United during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford on October 2, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia reportedly could be preparing to leave the Red Devils after a series of disagreements with coach Jose Mourinho.

Alan Nixon of The Sun (h/t Metro) reported the right-back can negotiate a free transfer away if the United board do not activate an extra year option in his current contract. Valencia would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement in March, paving the way for his exit.

Per Metro, Mourinho has reportedly accused the Ecuador international of being overweight and dropped him from the starting XI after the player "liked" an Instagram post heavily criticising The Special One at Old Trafford.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

