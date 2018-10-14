Nathan Ake Comments on Manchester United January Transfer Rumours

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Nathan Ake of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium on October 1, 2018 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has played down links of a potential transfer to Manchester United in January.

The 23-year-old previously featured under United manager Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, and recent reports said the Special One wants to bring the centre-back to Old Trafford.

Alex Crook of the Daily Star reported United are considering a £40 million raid for the Cherries player.

However, Ake has refused to substantiate talk of a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking to Dutch outlet FootballOranje.com (h/t Metro), Ake said:

"I've seen it pass by but of course it's rumours.

"At the moment I play at Bournemouth and that is going well, so I focus on that.

"This does not say much about my status yet. They are rumours on the internet and as long as I do not hear anything myself, I will not go into that."

                                                                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Germany Are in Crisis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Germany Are in Crisis

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Kane Could Flourish in la Liga, Says Sergio Ramos

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kane Could Flourish in la Liga, Says Sergio Ramos

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Spurs Competing with Man Utd for Fiorentina's Milenkovic

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Spurs Competing with Man Utd for Fiorentina's Milenkovic

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness

    Lloris: DUI Charge 'Does Not Change Who I Am'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lloris: DUI Charge 'Does Not Change Who I Am'

    Getty Images
    via Goal