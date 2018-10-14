Ryan Shazier Walks on Paul Brown Stadium Field for 1st Time Since Spine Injury

Ryan Shazier Walks on Paul Brown Stadium Field for 1st Time Since Spine InjuryOctober 14, 2018
Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury in December 2017 that initially cost him feeling in his legs, walked out on the field before the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
Ryan Shazier walks back onto the field he left last Dec. 4. #Steelers https://t.co/5XOdNkv8nn
Shazier also shared a video of his visit back to the hospital to which he was first admitted after the injury last year:
Ryan Shazier @RyanShazier
It’s been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go. But it all started here in Cincinnati. Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you. #Shalieve https://t.co/wItKXNp5ya
The star linebacker has maintained throughout his recovery that he wants to eventually return to the football field, though the Steelers already ruled him out for the 2018 season.
Seeing him walk back onto the field at Paul Brown Stadium, where he suffered the spinal injury, was a remarkable scene in its own right and a great sign for his recovery.
