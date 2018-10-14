Ryan Shazier Walks on Paul Brown Stadium Field for 1st Time Since Spine Injury

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury in December 2017 that initially cost him feeling in his legs, walked out on the field before the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Shazier also shared a video of his visit back to the hospital to which he was first admitted after the injury last year:

The star linebacker has maintained throughout his recovery that he wants to eventually return to the football field, though the Steelers already ruled him out for the 2018 season.

Seeing him walk back onto the field at Paul Brown Stadium, where he suffered the spinal injury, was a remarkable scene in its own right and a great sign for his recovery.