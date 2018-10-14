Report: AC Milan Want to Send Tiemoue Bakayoko Back to Chelsea in January

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Tiemoue Bakayoko could be in line for yet another career setback as AC Milan are reportedly considering cutting his loan deal short and sending him back to Chelsea in January.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Daily Mirror's Mark Jones), he has six matches to convince Milan of his worth or he will be returning to Stamford Bridge prematurely.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.