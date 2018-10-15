EPL Week 9 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United face a daunting trip to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, as manager Jose Mourinho visits his former club at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are one of three teams on 20 points after eight games, with champions Manchester City top and Liverpool third on goal difference.

United hold eighth spot after a difficult start to the campaign, and Mourinho desperately needs to see more consistency from his side.

City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday after the international break, while Liverpool make the journey to Huddersfield Town.

Arsenal will attempt to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions when they play host to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium, and Tottenham Hotspur make the short hop across London to face West Ham United.

Here are the latest fixtures and predictions from England's top flight:

Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 20

Chelsea vs. Manchester United [3-0]

Bournemouth vs. Southampton [2-1]

Cardiff City vs. Fulham [0-0]

Manchester City vs. Burnley [4-1]

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion [1-1]

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur [2-2]

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Watford [1-0]

Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool [0-2]

Sunday, Oct. 21

Everton vs. Crystal Palace [2-1]

Monday, Oct. 22

Arsenal vs. Leicester City [3-2]

Key Players

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United

MB Media/Getty Images

An away day at Stamford Bridge is always a big game for United, but this match takes on added significance when considering the form book.

The Blues have got off to an excellent start under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, while Mourinho is in dire straits with the Red Devils.

The visitors cannot afford another poor result after a painful early season, but the hosts will be motivated to turn the screw on the Old Trafford club.

However, United showed signs of life during their last Premier League encounter when they beat Newcastle 3-2 after conceding twice in the opening 10 minutes.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba was the architect of the win, taking over the game from a deep midfield position to force his side forward towards three points.

The France international has struggled under Mourinho since arriving at the club from Juventus two years ago, and the Portuguese is yet to find a method that allows the midfielder to perform consistently.

However, Pogba has three goals and one assist in eight Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, and he holds the key to United reigniting their fortunes.

The 25-year-old will be judged by the millions watching around the world on Saturday, as will Alexis Sanchez.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The forward has been exposed since joining from Arsenal in January, as Mourinho chooses to play a ponderous and pragmatic style. It doesn't help the Chile international when the ball is moved at a pedestrian pace far too often.

Sanchez came off the bench to provide the winning goal against Newcastle in a remarkable fightback, and United supporters will hope this is the moment when his Red Devils career truly starts.

Mourinho will be cautious at Stamford Bridge, but the United manager knows a victory and strong performance against his former club will go a long way to healing the doubt and division at his current team.

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has long held a reputation of being a match-winner at Chelsea, but he appears more dangerous than ever under Sarri.

Eight goals in 10 Premier League and Europa League games underlines how he is thriving this season.

Hazard has been strongly linked with a switch to Real Madrid recently, and if he is to leave Stamford Bridge, he clearly wants to go out in style.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

United were interested in the Belgium international's services before he joined Chelsea in 2012, and their poor defence could be ready for a humbling day in west London.

Mourinho's back four have struggled this season, and it would not be a surprise to see the Red Devils play 5-3-2 in an attempt to squeeze the game.

Hazard's movement should be the difference in Saturday's encounter, but Pogba and Sanchez have the ability to stun their opponents.