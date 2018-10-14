Phil Foden Targeted by Multiple European Clubs, Could Leave for £175,000

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City could lose prodigy Phil Foden for a nominal fee if the youngster runs down his contract with the Premier League champions.

Neil Moxley of the Mirror reported Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are considering moves for the highly-rated 18-year-old, with RB Leipzig also thinking about an approach. Foden could exit for only £175,000 if City do not convince him to sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium. His current terms have 20 months left to run.

Dortmund took Jadon Sancho from the Sky Blues, and they have quickly developed the England international into one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Sancho's success clearly opens up a path for Foden to follow if the teenager thinks he will not break into manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Bikas Das/Associated Press

Moxley wrote "little progress" has been made in convincing the player to sign a new contract, and Guardiola will fear he's about to lose one of his brightest prospects once again.

Despite creating a phenomenal youth academy, City have failed to fast-track players into the starting XI, as competition has been provided by new signings.

Foden featured in three UEFA Champions League games last season but has only clocked up 31 minutes of playing time in the Premier League and Europe this term.

The midfielder desperately needs first-team football, and he will be keeping one eye on the January transfer window to see if City target new faces. If they do, it could help him make his choice of whether to remain or leave.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Steve Eyre, a former member of the coaching staff at City, recently explained why he thinks the player is such a special youth talent.

Per Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News, Eyre said:

"I think he’s the best young player that I’ve ever seen with the ball at his feet. And I said that when he was 10.

"At the age of nine I watched him dribble round a whole team after getting the ball from a goalkeeper.

"In the next move he’d involve all his teammates with safe, sound passes."

Foden and Sancho could form an irresistible combination for BVB, with the German club possessing a tremendous record in blooding new talent in the Bundesliga.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The player might find similar problems to the ones he currently faces if he swapped City for PSG, with the Ligue 1 champions always in the market for superstars.

Dortmund would be an excellent destination for the 18-year-old to land if he is brave enough to move teams, but City will do their best to retain their greatest youth talent currently in their ranks.

Losing Sancho could prove to be a costly mistake by City, with BVB reportedly valuing the winger at £100 million.

However, if Foden follows his compatriot to Germany, Guardiola will question why his club are not tying down young players to much longer deals.