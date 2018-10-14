Phil Foden Targeted by Multiple European Clubs, Could Leave for £175,000

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden (R) vies with Brighton's Israeli midfielder Beram Kayal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 29, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City could lose prodigy Phil Foden for a nominal fee if the youngster runs down his contract with the Premier League champions.

Neil Moxley of the Mirror reported Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are considering moves for the highly-rated 18-year-old, with RB Leipzig also thinking about an approach. Foden could exit for only £175,000 if City do not convince him to sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium. His current terms have 20 months left to run.

Dortmund took Jadon Sancho from the Sky Blues, and they have quickly developed the England international into one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Sancho's success clearly opens up a path for Foden to follow if the teenager thinks he will not break into manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Bikas Das/Associated Press

Moxley wrote "little progress" has been made in convincing the player to sign a new contract, and Guardiola will fear he's about to lose one of his brightest prospects once again.

Despite creating a phenomenal youth academy, City have failed to fast-track players into the starting XI, as competition has been provided by new signings.

Foden featured in three UEFA Champions League games last season but has only clocked up 31 minutes of playing time in the Premier League and Europe this term.

The midfielder desperately needs first-team football, and he will be keeping one eye on the January transfer window to see if City target new faces. If they do, it could help him make his choice of whether to remain or leave.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City and Phil Foden of Manchester City during the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match between Leicester City and Manchester City at The King Power Stadium on December 19, 2
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Steve Eyre, a former member of the coaching staff at City, recently explained why he thinks the player is such a special youth talent.

Per Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News, Eyre said:

"I think he’s the best young player that I’ve ever seen with the ball at his feet. And I said that when he was 10.

"At the age of nine I watched him dribble round a whole team after getting the ball from a goalkeeper.

"In the next move he’d involve all his teammates with safe, sound passes."

Foden and Sancho could form an irresistible combination for BVB, with the German club possessing a tremendous record in blooding new talent in the Bundesliga.

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Oxford United and Manchester City at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, west of London, on September 25, 2
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The player might find similar problems to the ones he currently faces if he swapped City for PSG, with the Ligue 1 champions always in the market for superstars.

Dortmund would be an excellent destination for the 18-year-old to land if he is brave enough to move teams, but City will do their best to retain their greatest youth talent currently in their ranks.

Losing Sancho could prove to be a costly mistake by City, with BVB reportedly valuing the winger at £100 million.

However, if Foden follows his compatriot to Germany, Guardiola will question why his club are not tying down young players to much longer deals.

Related

    Lukaku on Serie A Move: 'Why Not? I Hope It Happens'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lukaku on Serie A Move: 'Why Not? I Hope It Happens'

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Ajax's De Ligt Isn't Looking for January Move

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Ajax's De Ligt Isn't Looking for January Move

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Inter Won't Stop Modric Hunt Until He Signs Madrid Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Won't Stop Modric Hunt Until He Signs Madrid Deal

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Sarri Misses 'Goal Machine' Higuain 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri Misses 'Goal Machine' Higuain 👀

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report