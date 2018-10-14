Manchester United Reportedly Want Aaron Ramsey for Free After Failed Summer Bid

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly failed to sign Aaron Ramsey as recently as this summer but are ready to renew their interest in the Arsenal midfielder and are eager to land him for free next summer.

The Mirror's Steve Bates reported on the longstanding interest between United and Ramsey, and it's understood Jose Mourinho wants the player for his "goals and creativity."

A source close to Ramsey recently dismissed rumours he'd been in contact with United, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News: "There can't be any interest in him at the moment because of the regulations. Might be different at the end of the season. Who knows?"

Bates mentioned that Sir Alex Ferguson spearheaded a move to sign Ramsey from Cardiff City in 2008, meaning the drive made this past summer, Unai Emery's first at the Emirates Stadium, was United's second approach.

It's understandable Emery may have wanted to keep sales to a minimum during his summer of transition, but the stakes have changed since the club withdrew their £200,000-per-week contract offer, per James Benge of the Evening Standard.

It leaves Ramsey within sight of his contract's expiration, although the player has been vocal regarding his comfort in continuing on at Arsenal, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Ramsey explained in 2016 on Sky Sports that he joined Arsenal because he felt "more wanted" by the north Londoners, and then-manager Arsene Wenger played a big hand in luring him to the Emirates instead of Old Trafford:

"I went up there to see the facilities and I went to see Arsene Wenger.

"He did a lot to try and get me to this club. As a 17-year-old, flying out on a private jet to his hotel (in Switzerland for Euro 2008) was surreal but I think I made the right decision.

"I just felt a bit more wanted by Arsenal and by the boss."

But Emery may not be the same admirer of Ramsey that his predecessor was, or the club could simply be unwilling to meet his wage expectations after they handed Mesut Ozil a new £350,000-per-week contract in January.

Wenger recently spoke of his delight to not have to deal with such matters any longer, though he held out some hope for Ramsey and Arsenal still being able to agree a contract extension, via Omnisport:

United signed central midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer, and manager Jose Mourinho is still attempting to coax the best out of Paul Pogba.

It begs the question as to whether adding a new piece on large wages to the puzzle is necessarily the way forward, although Ramsey does stand to be a signing of terrific value if he can be acquired on a free.