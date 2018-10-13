Michael Thomas Calls Fine for Unsportsmanlike Conduct 'Child Support'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) reacts after a completion in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. The Saints won 43-19. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas commented Saturday on Twitter after being fined by the NFL.

According to Nick Underhill of The Advocate, Thomas was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Monday's 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins.

Thomas tweeted the following response:

He then had an exchange with teammate Alvin Kamara that would seem to indicate Thomas was referring to himself as the Redskins' "father" following Monday's lopsided victory:

The fine stemmed from Thomas taunting Redskins cornerback Josh Norman during a 62-yard touchdown catch by Tre'Quan Smith, which gave quarterback Drew Brees the all-time NFL passing yardage record.

Thomas and Norman then exchanged barbs on Twitter, but Norman later deleted all of his tweets.

While Thomas had a modest four catches for 74 yards against Washington, he is enjoying a huge season overall with 46 grabs for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

Thomas and the 4-1 Saints have a bye this week before returning to action against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Related

    Ultimate Betting Guide to Week 6 🤑

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Ultimate Betting Guide to Week 6 🤑

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Bye Week Review: Biggest Surprises, Reasons for Hope, More

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Bye Week Review: Biggest Surprises, Reasons for Hope, More

    Nick Underhill
    via The Advocate

    Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 6 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    One Player the Saints Should Trade

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    One Player the Saints Should Trade

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report