Michael Thomas Calls Fine for Unsportsmanlike Conduct 'Child Support'October 14, 2018
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas commented Saturday on Twitter after being fined by the NFL.
According to Nick Underhill of The Advocate, Thomas was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Monday's 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins.
Thomas tweeted the following response:
He then had an exchange with teammate Alvin Kamara that would seem to indicate Thomas was referring to himself as the Redskins' "father" following Monday's lopsided victory:
The fine stemmed from Thomas taunting Redskins cornerback Josh Norman during a 62-yard touchdown catch by Tre'Quan Smith, which gave quarterback Drew Brees the all-time NFL passing yardage record.
Thomas and Norman then exchanged barbs on Twitter, but Norman later deleted all of his tweets.
While Thomas had a modest four catches for 74 yards against Washington, he is enjoying a huge season overall with 46 grabs for 519 yards and three touchdowns.
Thomas and the 4-1 Saints have a bye this week before returning to action against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.
