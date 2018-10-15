NFL Team Grades for Week 6

0 of 32

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On the surface, the NFL is a pass-fail league. Teams pass when they win, fail when they lose and should probably get an "incomplete" when they squeeze out a tie.

In reality, things aren't that cut and dry. There is almost always a middle ground on the grading scale.

In Week 6, for example, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a remarkable comeback victory, but their win wasn't perfect. The Buffalo Bills lost a sloppy game, but there were still positives to take away from it.

The Oakland Raiders... well, OK, the Raiders deserve a failing grade for their embarrassment against the Seattle Seahawks in London.

How did your favorite team grade out in Week 6? Let's take a look.